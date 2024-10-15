Pinellas County Government closures update

Pinellas County - All Pinellas County Government offices under the County Administrator will be open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 16, following closures due to Hurricane Milton response. The Property Appraiser’s office and courts will also reopen on Wednesday.

A limited number of services will be open to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 15:

The Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex at 3095 114th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for municipal solid waste and tires only. The Household Hazardous Waste Center HHW Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pinellas County Utilities Payment Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Utilities call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pinellas County Animal Services will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pet reclaims only.

The Pinellas County Clerk of Court will reopen Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport will remain open.

All County parks and preserves will remain closed Tuesday except for Belleair Causeway Boat Ramp and Park Boulevard Boat Ramp. Staff continue to assess damage and address immediate safety issues at the parks. Plans for reopening will be announced once they are determined.

The Parks and Conservation Resources Administration/County Extension office building at 12520 Ulmerton Road is being used as a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center and remains closed to the public for park- and Extension-related business. Refunds associated with canceled campground and shelter reservations are currently being processed. For inquiries related to Pinellas County Extension, visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/pinellas/lawn-and-garden/contact-us-for-help/ or email hort@pinellas.gov.

©2024 Cox Media Group