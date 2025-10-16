Oasis: Trying to find a way out of nowhere

The new book Oasis: Trying to find a way out of nowhere features iconic photos by Jill Furmanovsky that capture the drama of the band’s lifestyle from the 1990s through their split in 2009. Organized chronologically, the book depicts more than 500 photographs, contact sheets and sequenced film strips of the band on stage, backstage, on the road, in the studio and behind the scenes. Commentary by Noel Gallagher recounts the inside stories of the events pictured and shares the honest and touching relationship between band and photographer.

We have your chance to win a copy of Oasis: Trying to find a way out of nowhere.

Oasis: Trying to find a way out of nowhere is an essential book for all Oasis fans….pick up your copy today!

Enter below for your chance to win a copy!

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!