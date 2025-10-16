Oasis: Trying to find a way out of nowhere

The new book Oasis: Trying to find a way out of nowhere features iconic photos by Jill Furmanovsky that capture the drama of the band’s lifestyle from the 1990s through their split in 2009. Organized chronologically, the book depicts more than 500 photographs, contact sheets and sequenced film strips of the band on stage, backstage, on the road, in the studio and behind the scenes. Commentary by Noel Gallagher recounts the inside stories of the events pictured and shares the honest and touching relationship between band and photographer.

We have your chance to win a copy of Oasis: Trying to find a way out of nowhere.

Oasis: Trying to find a way out of nowhere is an essential book for all Oasis fans….pick up your copy today!

Enter below for your chance to win a copy!