Next Big Thing Keyword Weekend

Clean Earth Systems presents The 22nd Annual 97X Next Big Thing, Sunday, December 3rd at Clearwater’s newest waterfront venue, The Sound! That’s right, we’re going back to where 97X Next Big Thing started back in 2001! This year’s lineup is headlined by The Black Keys making their triumphant return to the NBT stage, plus Bleachers, Lovejoy, Misterwives and Little Image!

Listen for the keyword all weekend on 97x for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! For more ticket information click here.

Enter the keyword below for a chance to win:

