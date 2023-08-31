New Tampa Performing Arts Center presents Inaugural Fall Festival

Enjoy the Arts at New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s Free Fall Festival (Sept. 8-10)

New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s inaugural Fall Festival will celebrate the Tampa Bay arts scene Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10. All are invited to participate in the celebration and enjoy free performances and events at the newly-built center. The performance lineup spans music, theatre, dance, comedy, and more, from Tampa Bay artists. Don’t miss the family-friendly activities like a free screening of Disney’s Encanto in the state-of-the-art theater, arts and crafts, an instrument petting zoo, and more! Check out the full schedule of events.

