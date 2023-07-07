40 Years of Morrissey - Tuesday, October 18th - The Mahaffey Theater

40 Years of Morrissey will highlight the fan-favorite songs that made you cry and the songs that saved your life, spanning from the early days of The Smiths through today.

Morrissey’s influence and music legacy is irrefutable. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in British pop, as well as one of the greatest lyricists of his generation, Morrissey has thirteen solo studio albums, a string of No.1 records, and an Ivor Nostello Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music British music.

As lead singer of The Smiths he marked forever the history of music with only four albums. As a soloist he has consolidated a sound that still reverberates today with his forthcoming album Without Music The World Dies, an explicit declaration of love for music, which has made him one of the most acclaimed voices of the last four decades. When the debut single from The Smiths, “Hand In Glove,” first emerged 40 years ago, the musical landscape was forever changed and launched a rich catalogue of songs that includes anthems such as “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?,” “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out,” “Suedehead,” “Everyday Is Like Sunday,” “Irish Blood, English Heart,” “First of the Gang to Die,” and many many more. This tour will be a celebration of songs that have resonated with fans worldwide for 40 years. Enter to win tickets here

