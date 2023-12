MONSTER JAM returns to Raymond James Stadium, Saturday Night February 10, and Sunday afternoon February 11, for two pulse pounding shows - all your favorite Monster Trucks will be there - Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco, Max-D, Kraken, Lucas Satbilizer, and so many more - get your tickets now at Monsterjam.com or enter to win tickets here

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!





©2023 Cox Media Group