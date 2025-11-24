102.5 The Bone, 107.3 The Eagle, 97X, and Elysian Space Dust IPA are teaming up for a massive night of ’90s and early 2000s grunge and post-grunge hits coming to Jannus Live on December 5th! Mockapalooza brings together four powerhouse tribute bands paying homage to the legends that define an era. Get ready for the anthems that shaped a generation - live under the stars in downtown St. Pete.

Mockapalooza Lineup 12/5:

Doors open at 6:00 PM

FREE EVENT

6:30-7p: SPOONMEN (Soundgarden Tribute)

A powerful tribute to the legendary Soundgarden, capturing the raw energy and iconic vocals of Chris Cornell with precision and passion.

7:20-8p: STONE TEMPLE PILOTS PROJEKT (STP Tribute)

Delivering all the hits and deep cuts from Stone Temple Pilots, this band recreates the unmistakable sound and swagger of one of the ’90s most influential rock groups.

8:20-9p: SUFFER (Tribute to Staind/Aaron Lewis)

An emotional and hard-hitting tribute to Staind and Aaron Lewis, bringing heartfelt ballads and heavy anthems to life on stage.

9:30-11p: SIGNS OF SACRIFICE (Tribute to Creed)

A powerful tribute to Creed, performing all the classics with soaring vocals, driving riffs, and an authentic live experience.

Enter for your chance to win VIP tickets, including guaranteed admission, balcony viewing, and 2 complementary Elysian Space Dust IPAs!

