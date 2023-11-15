The MLK Parade Gala is an annual event where the Parade Foundation honors those who best exemplify the spirit and legacy of Dr. King.

We also recognize and award scholarships to students who have achieved academic excellence while also demonstrating a heart for community service, and finally, we take time to acknowledge our sponsors who support our mission, operations, and charitable initiatives.

This elegant affair combines entertainment, awards presentations, great food, and an opportunity to hear from our honorees on what they are doing and how Dr. King has inspired them.

Souvenir book ads are complimentary for sponsors. Ads can also be purchased separately.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Parade Foundation, Inc. is a registered 501(c) 3 non-profit. https://mlkjrparade.com/gala/

