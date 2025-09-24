MGK Lost Americana Tour

Multi-platinum selling artist mgk announces his highly anticipated 2025 global tour, The Lost Americana Tour, will make a stop at Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena on Friday, Dec. 19 at 8:00 p.m. in support of his seventh studio album Lost Americana. Produced by Live Nation, the massive run will showcase mgk’s evolution as one of music’s most dynamic live performers, blending rap, rock and alt-pop with the high-energy spectacle that has made his shows a must-see worldwide.

Following his record-setting Mainstream Sellout Tour, which saw him headline arenas across North America and Europe, including a historic stadium show in his hometown of Cleveland, mgk is raising the bar yet again. The Lost Americana Tour is set to be his biggest global headline run yet, bringing him to major arenas, amphitheaters and festivals across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. With more than 20.6 billion streams and millions of albums sold globally, mgk continues to push boundaries as a genre-defying artist and electrifying live act. Joining him will be rising alt-pop artist Julia Wolf, whose fearless lyricism and evocative live performances have made her one of the most exciting new voices to watch.

