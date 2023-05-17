Melanie Martinez

Melanie Martinez is a multi-Platinum, 12 billion-streaming alt-pop phenomenon. PORTALS marks the 27-year-old NYC-born singer-songwriter-filmmaker’s first full-length release in nearly four years following her two billion-streaming RIAA Gold-certified second album K-12. K-12 proved a sensation upon its release, entering the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with further debuts at No. 1 on the Alternative album chart, and No. 1 on the Soundtrack album chart. Hailed by Forbes as “a perfect conceptual album in the streaming age,” K-12 also serves as a soundtrack companion to an eerily enchanting musical film written, directed and starring Martinez.

