McRig to feed the St. Pete Community for Free Oct. 14-16

In the spirit of caring for our community, McDonald’s corporation has deployed the McRig big rig truck to provide St. Petersburg residents with a comforting, hot meal. McDonald’s has donated all meals and bottled water to the community – there is no cost for attendees.

WHEN: Monday, October 14 - Wednesday, October 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: in the parking lot of the McDonald’s Restaurant at 9600 4th Street North, St. Petersburg.

MENU: Cheeseburger, 4-pc Chicken McNuggets, Fries, and bottled water.

The McRig came to us directly from Asheville, N.C.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!