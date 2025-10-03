Marianas Trench | Jannus Live | October 11

Marianas Trench has consistently raised the musical bar both in the studio and via their explosive live shows around the globe headlining tours in the USA, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The band has had Top 10 radio hits, multiple #1 videos, 2 Triple-Platinum records, 1 Platinum record, 1 Gold record, 6 Triple-Platinum digital singles, and multiple awards through the Junos, SOCAN, MMVAs, Canadian Radio Music Awards, and The Indies. They performed at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the 2015 PanAm Games, and the 100th Grey Cup Half-Time Show. Frontman, Josh Ramsay, received a Grammy nomination for co-writing and producing Carly Rae Jepsen’s Diamond-selling smash “Call Me Maybe” and received the award for “Most Performed Song in Socan History.” Marianas Trench’s album, Haven, is more epic and far-reaching, musically and thematically, than any previous record. On Haven, the band takes on Joseph Campbell’s ‘The Hero’s Journey’ – a classic text that’s been a mainstay for generations in describing the commonalities between virtually every quest narrative in existence. The result is a narrative sequence of 13 tracks that incorporates a huge number of diverse musical DNA strands – from deep orchestral textures to rock elements inspired by an incredibly wide spectrum of eras and genres.

