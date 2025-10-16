Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Tampa Bay takes place at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, October 25, 2025, 7:30 AM start

It’s one of the largest walks in the Tampa Bay area with more than 30,000 people uniting around breast cancer awareness and support.

Events feature survivor recognition, team building, resources & education, celebration, and community.

Your participation helps fund breast cancer research, patient resources, support services, screening, advocacy.

Everyone is welcome — survivors, caregivers, families, people who want to show support.

You can register individually or form a team, donate, or volunteer here

