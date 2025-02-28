MacPatrick Fest at MacDintons!

For 22 years, MacDinton’s Irish Pub in South Tampa has thrown the biggest St. Patrick’s Day Party in the Bay and this year MacPatrick Fest is a five-day celebration presented by Nutrl!  Festivities include special open bar hours, lunch specials, buy one get one free specials, a Tampa Bay Lightning Watch Party, live music and of course, green beer!

You can also win great prizes like concert tickets, Lightning tickets and MacDinton’s gift cards by reaching into the Nutrl Pot of Gold!

Follow MacDinton’s on social for the most up to date information on all the festivities!

IG - @macdintonsirishpub

FB - /macdintonsirishpub

MacDinton’s Irish Pub is at 405 S. Howard Ave in Tampa.

