Live Nation $30 Summer Ticket

Live Nation’s $30 Ticket to Summer offer is available for the following shows at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre: Halsey; Styx with The Kevin Cronin Band and Don Felder; Dierks Bentley; Summer of Loud; Stick Figure; The Offspring; Toto with Christopher Cross and Men At Work; Russ; Volbeat; Kesha; Little Big Town; Thomas Rhett; Coheed and Cambria; HARDY; Papa Roach; and more.

How $30 Ticket to Summer Works: Starting May 21, in the U.S. and Canada, fans can visit LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “$30 Ticket to Summer,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

Enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to a show at The Amp this Summer!

