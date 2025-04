Lightning fans, join the Bolts at Hattricks on Thursday, April 17th at 7:00pm for an official Lightning Watch Party presented by Jagermeister! Watch as the Bolts take on the New York Rangers. Festivities begin at 6:00pm with ThunderBug, music, autograph giveaways and more! Visit TampaBayLightning.com/WatchParties for more information.”

