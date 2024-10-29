Lightning 3 vs. Predators 2 (OT) Post-Game Notes

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 in overtime Monday night at AMALIE Arena. Nick Paul scored the game-winning goal, assisted by Jake Guentzel.
©2024 Cox Media Group
The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 in overtime Monday night at AMALIE Arena. Nick Paul scored the game-winning goal, assisted by Jake Guentzel.
©2024 Cox Media Group
Thursday, November 28, 2024!
Julian B. Lane Park on Sunday, November 3
Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!