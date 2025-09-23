Last Chance: Twenty One Pilots!

Here’s your Last Chance to win tickets to the SOLD-OUT Twenty One Pilots show at the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater on October 11th! Join 97X at Metrolagoons at Epperson on Friday night, October 10th starting at 7pm. We’ll have prizes, music, and your last chance to win tickets to the show!

It’s not necessary to RSVP, but it will save you time when you arrive getting into the venue. RSVP here:

Metrolagoons at Epperson is located at 31885 Overpass Rd in Wesley Chapel.

Metrolagoons at Epperson, Endless Fun Awaits!

Follow them on social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroLagoons

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metrolagoons

@metrolagoons

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metrolagoonsfl

@metrolagoonsfl

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@metrolagoons

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/metrolagoons/

©2025 Cox Media Group