Kona Big Wave Treasure Cove

Kona Big Wave will be taking over for Gaspy 2024! This exclusive party will take partying like a pirate to a whole new level. Live music by DJ Ekin, walk around entertainment, FREE samples of all your favorite Budweiser products, food trucks and an up close view of the parade! Tickets are free, but you have to win your way in!

Enter below for your chance to win!

Visit a location through Saturday, January 27th to pickup wristbands that get you entry into the party.

Saturday, January 20th - ABC Fine Wine & Spirits - 1405 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon

Saturday, January 27th - Kegs & Eggs at MacDintons - 405 S. Howard Ave, Tampa

