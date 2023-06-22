The 97X Kona Big Wave Summer is back and bigger than ever! All summer long, we’re hitting the streets of Tampa Bay and hooking you up with tickets to see Matisyahu at Jannus Live on August 23rd plus, a bunch of cool summer gear including coolers, hammocks and more!

Kona Big Wave, Paddle into easy-drinking, island refreshment with Kona Big Wave!

Kona Big Wave Summer Matisyahu Ticket Drops!













Join us at one of the locations listed below to score tickets to see Matisyahu at Jannus Live on August 23rd. We’ll be on hand giving away a pair of tickets every 15 minutes!

Friday July 7th (8-9pm) *With 97X - LBC 35631 US 19N Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Thursday July 13th (7-8p) *With 102.5 The Bone - Strokers 30901 US 19 N. Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Friday July 14th (8-9p) *With 97X - Skinnys 13228 US 19 N. Hudson, FL 34667

More Kona Big Wave Summer Events!













Join us at the events listed below to score some cool summer gear including coolers, hammocks and more along with tickets to see Matisyahu!

Saturday July 8th (12-2p) *With Hot 101.5 - Pearlys Beach Eats 903 Douglas Ave. Dunedin, FL 34698

Sunday July 9th (2-4p) *With Hot 101.5 - Thirsty Marlin 1023 Florida Ave Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Check back soon, we’ll be adding more opportunities for you to win in the coming days and weeks.

