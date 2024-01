97x will join forces with Nutrl for the 5th Annual Kegs and Eggs Pre-Game Invasion at MacDinton’s SOHO. Come kick off Gaspy with complimentary breakfast from 9a-11a, 1st Free Nutrl from 9a-1p and live beats from DJ Ekin. We will also have the LAST chance to win their way into the Kona Big Wave Treasure Cove!

