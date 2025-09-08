Hard Rock Rising 2025

Hard Rock Rising Battle of the Bands is Back!

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is inviting all Tampa Bay area local bands to compete in the Hard Rock Rising Tampa Battle of the Bands!

The winner’s music will be showcased on 97X and have the opportunity to open an upcoming 97X show!

Submit your band’s info starting September 15th by visiting TampaHardRock.com.

Deadline to submit your entry is Sunday, October 12th

Don’t miss your chance to compete and be crowned the Hard Rock Rising Tampa Battle of the Bands champion!

Sponsored by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino!

