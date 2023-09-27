GAME ONe 2023 PRESENTED BY ADVENTHEALTH

Join the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, October 10, for “GAME ONe”, presented by AdventHealth, It’s a full day of events from 1 p.m. through the end of the Bolts’ home opener at 5:30 p.m. against the Nshville Predators as Tampa Bay celebrates the opening of the 2023-24 Lightning and NHL Season LIVE on ESPN. This event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans, packed with the return of the blue carpet walk, electrifying live entertainment, giveaways and special surprises.

GAME ONe will feature a FREE pre-game performance on Ford Thunder Alley by special musical guest, Grammy Award-winning artist, Big Boi, setting the stage for an exhilarating day celebrating the return of hockey in Tampa Bay. The night will also close out with a post-game concert for those in attendance, also on Ford Thunder Alley.

Bolts Nation won’t want to miss the return of the Lightning Blue Carpet Walk as the team greets fans on Ford Thunder Alley as they arrive for the game starting approximately at 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Throughout the afternoon, fans will have the chance to win more than $10,000 in giveaways, including tickets to 2023-24 regular season Lightning games, concerts, autographed memorabilia, retail gift cards and much more. Plus, indulge in delectable food and beverage specials, starting at 1 p.m., at Cigar City Brewing Tap Room, Corona Cantina and attending food trucks. Lucky attendees will even win tickets to watch Tampa Bay take on the Predators that afternoon from the best seats in AMALIE Arena.

Those without tickets are welcomed to join fellow fans to cheer on the Bolts at watch parties on Ford Thunder Alley and Water Street. Families can enjoy a variety of activities in the Kids Zone on the Publix Plaza, including face painting and balloon twisting. The day will also feature guest appearances from Lightning broadcast talent and alumni.

Street closures around AMALIE Arena will take place on Channelside Dr. and Water Street. Those areas will feature numerous activities, including food trucks, mobile retail stores, ball hockey set ups and offerings from some of the Lightning’s great local partners.

For more information regarding GAME ONe, fans are encouraged to visit www.TampaBayLightning.com/GAMEONe.

GAME ONe SCHEDULE

TIME EVENT

1:00 pm Event Start, Food & Beverage Specials – local partner food trucks

2:30 pm–3:00 pm Blue Carpet Player Arrival on Ford Thunder Alley

3:15 pm – 4:00 pm Big Boi on Ford Thunder Alley Stage

4:00 pm AMALIE Arena Doors Open (General Public & Premium)

4:00 pm – 5:32 pm Local Band on Ford Thunder Alley Stage, continuation of pre-game festivities

5:32 pm Official Puck Drop

5:32 pm – 8:30 pm Ford Thunder Alley Watch Party & Water Street Watch Party

8:30 pm – 9:00 pm Post-Game Concert on Ford Thunder Alley Stage (tentative)

