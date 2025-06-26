Floridacentral View

Floridacentral Credit Union wants you to experience the NBT Legends Cage The Elephant concert in VIP style inside the Floridacentral View at the Baycare Sound. The Floridacentral View is a private area featuring food, bathrooms, private bars and amazing views of the stage from two different levels!

You can’t buy tickets for the Floridacentral View, so the only way to get them is to win them!

Just visit any participating Floridacentral Credit Union location listed on the map below and scan the QR code on the NBT Legends poster to enter!

Another Chance To Win!

Check back, because we’ll also be hosting some ticket drops at select Floridacentral Credit Union locations and giving away tickets and access to the Floridacentral View! More details coming!

