Fin Fest A Jimmy Buffet Celebration

AUGUST 1ST

Calling all Parrot Heads and Jaws fans! The 1st Annual Fin Fest comes to The BayCare Sound this summer! Party the afternoon away with a tribute to Jimmy Buffett featuring Bluffett. Then in the evening, stick around for a screening of the cult classic, hit film Jaws!

Bluffett featuring The Son Of A Sailor Band is a 100%-live-on-stage tribute to the legendary Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band. Bluffett will be performing all the Jimmy Buffett favorites like, Margaritaville, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fins and many more.

Released the summer of 1975 and directed by Steven Spielberg, Jaws stars Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider. You’ll never go in the water again.

