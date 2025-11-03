Feed The Bay 2025

Help us spread hope and take care of our friends and neighbors across Tampa Bay this Thanksgiving as we partner with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive!

Now more than ever, Metropolitan Ministries could use your help to take care of the needs of our community.

Help us fight food insecurity this Holiday Season and make sure every family has the warm holiday meal they deserve! The need this year is greater than ever!

Come meet up with 97X all-day collecting your donations at Walmart on 1505 N Dale Mabry in Tampa (Dale Mabry just off 275) !

From frozen turkeys to canned goods, every little bit helps, and you can bring them anytime 6am - 7 pm!!

You can also make donations and get info on the drive at https://www.metromin.org/feedthebay/. Help us The Feed The Bay! Friday, November 21st.

