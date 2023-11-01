Feed The Bay

97X is going to Feed The Bay Friday, November 17th from 5a-7p!

Help us spread hope and take care of our friends and neighbors across Tampa Bay this Thanksgiving as we partner with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive. Now more than ever, Metropolitan Ministries could use your help to take care of the needs of our community. Help us fight food insecurity this Holiday Season. Join us at the Walmart on Dale Mabry just off 275 to drop off food to assist our neighbors in need in Tampa Bay. $50 will feed a family of four. Every donation counts!

