You want to pop the question, but you’re still looking for the right time and place...we’ve got your opportunity to make your engagement unforgettable! The Gold & Diamond Source is giving you the chance to Get Engaged on Stage at 97X Next Big Thing! Just tell us below why you and your significant other should have the opportunity to get engaged in front of thousands at the show. We’ll pick one winner who will win a 1 carat engagement ring and the change to pop the question on stage!

