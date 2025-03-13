Dusk ‘Til Dawn is a powerful sleep-out event to raise awareness of family homelessness and generate vital funds to support the mission of Dawning Family Services. Participants will engage in immersive activities, build community connections, and raise funds through peer-to-peer efforts to shed light on the homeless crisis and become part of the solution. On Friday, March 28, 2025, hundreds of individuals will sleep out to show solidarity for families facing homelessness and inspire positive change in their communities.

Visit www.dusktildawn.org to learn more

