Sgt. Anthony Muhlstadt Defender Ruck/Walk

On June 8th, 2024 we will honor Anthony Muhlstadt and all of those lost to suicide by rucking it/walking it or running 2.2 miles . The 2.2 miles represents the 22 veterans per day lost to suicide. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Stop Soldier Suicide organization which offers free and confidential mental health therapy to our active duty and veterans.

Join us for the Sgt. Anthony Muhlstadt Defender Ruck and be part of the change! 🌟 Lace up your boots and register now to make a difference in the lives of our active-duty military personnel. This ruck isn’t just a walk; it’s a commitment to supporting mental health and preventing military suicide.

Let’s rally together, honor Sgt. Muhlstadt’s legacy, and show our heroes they are not alone. Register today to be part of a community dedicated to positive change.

Commemorative T-shirt, Finisher Medal, Raffle, Silent Auction, 50/50, Music, Food, Fun and in honor of Anthony’s birthday...Birthday Cake!

Spread the word, invite your friends, and let’s make this event a powerful force for good. Together, we can make a lasting impact!

Click here for more info or to sign up

©2024 Cox Media Group