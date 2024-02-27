Corona Spring Break

It’s time to party with Corona for Spring Break! You and three of your friends could win a trip to Las Vegas for the ultimate Spring Break getaway! All you have to do is scan the QR code found wherever you get your Corona! Just scan and win! Corona La Vida Mas Fina!

Come party with us at any of the participating Corona Spring Break parties where you could enjoy Corona drink specials, win $500 cash and Corona swag plus, you can enter with win the Las Vegas Spring Break getaway!

Win $500 Cash and Corona Prizes

DATETIMELOCATIONADDRESSDRINK SPECIALS
3/212-2PHogans Hangout499 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach$4 Modelo Pints / 5 for $25 Buckets
3/912-2PHilton/Coconut Charlies6100 Gulf Blvd, St Pete BeachBuy 4 get 1 free buckets
3/912-2PCoCo’s Crush Bar317 Coronado Dr, Clearwater Beach$5.95 Modelo Pints/5 for $25 buckets
3/1612-2PSurfside Taphouse395 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach$4 Modelo pints/ 5 for $25 buckets
3/164-6PHurricane Eddies1407 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach$4 Pacifico Pints 5 for $20 buckets
3/2312-2PSloppy Joes10650 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island$5 Pints $20 buckets
3/2312-2PBellweather Hotel/Bongo’s5250 Gulf Blvd, St Pete BeachBuy 4 get one free buckets
3/3012-2PCoCo’s Crush Bar - IRB2405 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach$5.95 Modelo Pints/ 5 for $25 buckets
3/304-6P5 Bucks Seminole7498 Seminole Blvd, Seminole$4 Modelo drafts
4/612-2PToasted Monkey678 75th Ave, St. Pete Beach$6 Corona Family bottles
4/64-6P5 Bucks Pinellas Park7402 49th St N, Pinellas Park$4 Modelo drafts
4/1312-2P5 Bucks DTSP247 Central Ave, St. Pete$3.50 Modelo bottles

DATETIMELOCATIONADDRESSDRINK SPECIALS
3/312:30-2PShrimpys9524 Blind Pass Blvd, St Pete Beach$5 Modelo Pints
3/1012:30-2PHollander Hotel421 4th Ave N, St Pete$5 Modelo Pints
3/1712:30-2PHollander Hotel421 4th Ave N, St Pete$5 Modelo Pints
3/2412-1:30PBarfly100 Main St. Safety Harbor$1 off Modelo drafts
3/242-3:30PScreamin Jalapeano100 Main St. Safety Harbor$4.50 Modelo Pints
3/3112:30-2PHurricane Eddies300 Causeway Blvd, Dunedin$20 buckets
4/712:30-2PWhiskey Joes7720 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa
4/1412:30-2PSoho Saloon410 S Howard Ave, Tampa

    View All
