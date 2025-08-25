Corona Football 2025

SLIDER

Corona is an official pewter partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season and this season they’re giving fans the opportunity to win tickets to upcoming Bucs games and custom Buccaneer Yeti coolers!

Watch the games with Corona at any of the events listed below to enjoy Corona specials and win exclusive prizes!

DATETIMELOCATIONADDRESSPRIZESPECIALS
4-Sep7:30-9:30PWHISKEY WINGS40737 US 19 NGame Tickets$19.99 BUCKETS OF C/CL/CP
5-Sep7:00-9:00PPrimetime14404 N Dale MabryCooler
7-Sep12:00-2:00PMaloneys Downtown1120 E Kennedy Blvd #140Cooler
7-Sep4:00-6:00PTHIRSTY FIRST515 CENTRAL AVE NGame Tickets$20 BUCKETS OF C/CL/ME
14-Sep12:00-2:00PSEA DOG BREW PUB9610 GULF BLVDGame Tickets$1 OFF CORONA DRAFTS
14-Sep4:00-6:00PMaloneys Westchase9540 W Linebaugh AveCooler
15-Sep6:30-8:30PCOURTSIDE GRILL110 FOUNTAIN PARKWAY NGame Tickets$5.25 C/CL/ME
21-Sep12:00-2:00PDukes Brandon795 W Lumsden RdCooler$20 Corona buckets
21-Sep4:00-6:00PGOOSES SPORTS BAR11988 INDIAN ROCKS RDGame Tickets5 FOR $17.50 C/CL/ME
28-Sep12:00-2:00PTRINTY SPORTS BAR3523 LITTLE RDGame Tickets$16 BUCKETS OF C/CL/CP/ME
28-Sep4:00-6:00PRiveters2301 N Dale Mabry HwyCooler
5-Oct12:00-2:00PInternational Beer Garden16540 Pointe Village DriveCooler
5-Oct4:00-6:00PTHE GALLEY27 4TH ST NCooler$22 BUCKETS C/CL/CP/ME
12-Oct12:00-2:00PEDDIES9685 BAY PINES BLVDCooler5 FOR $20 C/CL/ME
12-Oct4:00-6:00PPressbox222 S Dale Mabry HwyCooler$20 Corona buckets
19-Oct12:00-2:00PThomas P12836 Henderson RdCooler
19-Oct4:00-6:00PMUGS ICOT13563 ICT BLVDCooler$19.99 BUCKETS OF C/CL/ME
20-Oct6:30-8:30PSplitsville615 Channelside RdCooler
26-Oct12:00-2:00PHURRICANE EDDIES IRB1407 GULF BLVDCooler5 FOR $20 C/CL/ME
26-Oct4:00-6:00PWalk On’s Midtown1140 Gramercy LnGame Tickets
2-Nov12:00-2:00PRiveters2301 N Dale Mabry HwyGame Tickets
2-Nov4:00-6:00PDIESELS GARAGE34200 US 19 NCooler$19.99 BUCKETS OF C/CL/ME
9-Nov12:00-2:00PSLIZZYS1159 62AVE NCooler5 FOR $20 C/CL/ME
9-Nov4:00-6:00PThe Patio421 S MacDill AveGame Tickets
16-Nov12:00-2:00PPeabody15333 Amberly DriveCooler
16-Nov4:00-6:00P5 BUCKS7402 49TH STCooler5 FOR $15 C/CL
23-Nov12:00-2:00PHURRICANE EDDIES DUN300 CAUSEWAY BLVDCooler5 FOR $20 C/CL/ME
23-Nov4:00-6:00PSplitsville615 Channelside RdGame Tickets
23-Nov8:00-10:00PWalk On’s Wesley Chapel25372 Sierra Center BlvdGame Tickets
30-Nov12:00-2:00PPressbox222 S Dale Mabry HwyGame Tickets$20 Corona buckets
30-Nov4:00-6:00P5 BUCKS SEM7498 SEMINOLE BLVDCooler5 FOR $15 C/CL
7-Dec12:00-2:00PPIRATE BAR5430 TREADWAY DRCooler$19 BUCKETS OF C/CL/CP/ME
7-Dec4:00-6:00PThe Patio421 S MacDill AveCooler
14-Dec12:00-2:00PDukes Plant City2212 James L Redman PkwyCooler$20 Corona buckets
14-Dec4:00-6:00P5 BUCKS DTSP247 CENTRAL AVECooler$18 BUCKETS C/CL/ME
21-Dec12:00-2:00PKATIKI8803 GULF BLVDCooler6 FOR $21 C/CL/ME
21-Dec4:00-6:00PWalk On’s Wesley Chapel25372 Sierra Center BlvdCooler
27-DecTBDYeomans202 N Morgan StCooler
28-Dec12:00-2:00PWalk On’s Midtown1140 Gramercy LnCooler
28-Dec4:00-6:00PWHISKEY WINGS CS26210 US 19 NCooler$19.99 BUCKETS OF C/CL/ME
4-Jan12:00-2:00PWHISKEY WINGS LARGO2480 EAST BAY DRCooler$19.99 BUCKETS OF C/CL/ME
4-Jan4:00-6:00PPrimetime14404 N Dale MabryCooler

©2025 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!