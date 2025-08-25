Corona Football 2025

SLIDER
Corona is an official pewter partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season and this season they’re giving fans the opportunity to win tickets to upcoming Bucs games and custom Buccaneer Yeti coolers!
Watch the games with Corona at any of the events listed below to enjoy Corona specials and win exclusive prizes!
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|PRIZE
|SPECIALS
|4-Sep
|7:30-9:30P
|WHISKEY WINGS
|40737 US 19 N
|Game Tickets
|$19.99 BUCKETS OF C/CL/CP
|5-Sep
|7:00-9:00P
|Primetime
|14404 N Dale Mabry
|Cooler
|7-Sep
|12:00-2:00P
|Maloneys Downtown
|1120 E Kennedy Blvd #140
|Cooler
|7-Sep
|4:00-6:00P
|THIRSTY FIRST
|515 CENTRAL AVE N
|Game Tickets
|$20 BUCKETS OF C/CL/ME
|14-Sep
|12:00-2:00P
|SEA DOG BREW PUB
|9610 GULF BLVD
|Game Tickets
|$1 OFF CORONA DRAFTS
|14-Sep
|4:00-6:00P
|Maloneys Westchase
|9540 W Linebaugh Ave
|Cooler
|15-Sep
|6:30-8:30P
|COURTSIDE GRILL
|110 FOUNTAIN PARKWAY N
|Game Tickets
|$5.25 C/CL/ME
|21-Sep
|12:00-2:00P
|Dukes Brandon
|795 W Lumsden Rd
|Cooler
|$20 Corona buckets
|21-Sep
|4:00-6:00P
|GOOSES SPORTS BAR
|11988 INDIAN ROCKS RD
|Game Tickets
|5 FOR $17.50 C/CL/ME
|28-Sep
|12:00-2:00P
|TRINTY SPORTS BAR
|3523 LITTLE RD
|Game Tickets
|$16 BUCKETS OF C/CL/CP/ME
|28-Sep
|4:00-6:00P
|Riveters
|2301 N Dale Mabry Hwy
|Cooler
|5-Oct
|12:00-2:00P
|International Beer Garden
|16540 Pointe Village Drive
|Cooler
|5-Oct
|4:00-6:00P
|THE GALLEY
|27 4TH ST N
|Cooler
|$22 BUCKETS C/CL/CP/ME
|12-Oct
|12:00-2:00P
|EDDIES
|9685 BAY PINES BLVD
|Cooler
|5 FOR $20 C/CL/ME
|12-Oct
|4:00-6:00P
|Pressbox
|222 S Dale Mabry Hwy
|Cooler
|$20 Corona buckets
|19-Oct
|12:00-2:00P
|Thomas P
|12836 Henderson Rd
|Cooler
|19-Oct
|4:00-6:00P
|MUGS ICOT
|13563 ICT BLVD
|Cooler
|$19.99 BUCKETS OF C/CL/ME
|20-Oct
|6:30-8:30P
|Splitsville
|615 Channelside Rd
|Cooler
|26-Oct
|12:00-2:00P
|HURRICANE EDDIES IRB
|1407 GULF BLVD
|Cooler
|5 FOR $20 C/CL/ME
|26-Oct
|4:00-6:00P
|Walk On’s Midtown
|1140 Gramercy Ln
|Game Tickets
|2-Nov
|12:00-2:00P
|Riveters
|2301 N Dale Mabry Hwy
|Game Tickets
|2-Nov
|4:00-6:00P
|DIESELS GARAGE
|34200 US 19 N
|Cooler
|$19.99 BUCKETS OF C/CL/ME
|9-Nov
|12:00-2:00P
|SLIZZYS
|1159 62AVE N
|Cooler
|5 FOR $20 C/CL/ME
|9-Nov
|4:00-6:00P
|The Patio
|421 S MacDill Ave
|Game Tickets
|16-Nov
|12:00-2:00P
|Peabody
|15333 Amberly Drive
|Cooler
|16-Nov
|4:00-6:00P
|5 BUCKS
|7402 49TH ST
|Cooler
|5 FOR $15 C/CL
|23-Nov
|12:00-2:00P
|HURRICANE EDDIES DUN
|300 CAUSEWAY BLVD
|Cooler
|5 FOR $20 C/CL/ME
|23-Nov
|4:00-6:00P
|Splitsville
|615 Channelside Rd
|Game Tickets
|23-Nov
|8:00-10:00P
|Walk On’s Wesley Chapel
|25372 Sierra Center Blvd
|Game Tickets
|30-Nov
|12:00-2:00P
|Pressbox
|222 S Dale Mabry Hwy
|Game Tickets
|$20 Corona buckets
|30-Nov
|4:00-6:00P
|5 BUCKS SEM
|7498 SEMINOLE BLVD
|Cooler
|5 FOR $15 C/CL
|7-Dec
|12:00-2:00P
|PIRATE BAR
|5430 TREADWAY DR
|Cooler
|$19 BUCKETS OF C/CL/CP/ME
|7-Dec
|4:00-6:00P
|The Patio
|421 S MacDill Ave
|Cooler
|14-Dec
|12:00-2:00P
|Dukes Plant City
|2212 James L Redman Pkwy
|Cooler
|$20 Corona buckets
|14-Dec
|4:00-6:00P
|5 BUCKS DTSP
|247 CENTRAL AVE
|Cooler
|$18 BUCKETS C/CL/ME
|21-Dec
|12:00-2:00P
|KATIKI
|8803 GULF BLVD
|Cooler
|6 FOR $21 C/CL/ME
|21-Dec
|4:00-6:00P
|Walk On’s Wesley Chapel
|25372 Sierra Center Blvd
|Cooler
|27-Dec
|TBD
|Yeomans
|202 N Morgan St
|Cooler
|28-Dec
|12:00-2:00P
|Walk On’s Midtown
|1140 Gramercy Ln
|Cooler
|28-Dec
|4:00-6:00P
|WHISKEY WINGS CS
|26210 US 19 N
|Cooler
|$19.99 BUCKETS OF C/CL/ME
|4-Jan
|12:00-2:00P
|WHISKEY WINGS LARGO
|2480 EAST BAY DR
|Cooler
|$19.99 BUCKETS OF C/CL/ME
|4-Jan
|4:00-6:00P
|Primetime
|14404 N Dale Mabry
|Cooler
