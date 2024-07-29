Coke Zero Sugar 400 Race Weekend: August 23 – 24, 2024

High-Stakes Racing on the High Banks of DAYTONA - With only a few NASCAR Playoffs spots up for grabs, anything could happen under the lights at DAYTONA! Be here to experience the intensity as drivers go all out to keep their Championship hopes alive at the World Center of Racing on August 24.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend Races

Friday, August 23 – Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA

Adult tickets start at $35

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission

Saturday, August 24 – Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series)

Adult tickets as low as $49 & kids 12 and under start at $10

With everything on the line, expect plenty of drama, chaos, and everything in between.

This fan-favorite event includes some of the most exciting racing of the season as drivers go all out to keep their Championship hopes alive at the World Center of Racing.

Pack up your cooler, swimming pool and RV, and be sure to bring the whole crew as the family-friendly prices truly make this an experience everyone will enjoy.

With the NASCAR Cup Series’ regular season coming to a close, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway is right around the corner.

