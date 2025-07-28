The Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns as the NASCAR Cup Series regular finale in 2025, setting the stage for a showdown on the high banks! With the last playoff spots up for grabs, the unpredictability of DAYTONA and drivers’ desperation for a “win and you’re in” moment–anything can happen.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend Races
- Friday, August 22–Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
- Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA
- Adult tickets start at $39
- Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission
- Saturday, August 23–Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series)
- Adult tickets as low as $53
- Kids 12 and under start at $15
- With everything on the line, expect plenty of drama, chaos, and everything in between.
- This fan-favorite event includes some of the most exciting racing of the season as drivers go all out to keep their Championship hopes alive at The World Center of Racing.
- Pack up your cooler, swimming pool and RV, and be sure to bring the whole crew as thefamily-friendly prices truly make this an experience everyone will enjoy.
Playoff Implications
- IT ALL COMES DOWN TO DAYTONA-The Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns as the Cup Series’ regular season finale in 2025.
- Last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 saw Harrison Burton secure a playoff spot with his first career Cup Series victory by a margin of .047 seconds.
- Reigning back-to-back DAYTONA 500 Champion William Byron will be looking to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson (2013) to win both Daytona Cup Races in a single season.
Answer the following question correct for your chance to win tickets to Coke Zero 400!
Who has the most pole positions for the Coke Zero Sugar 400?
©2025 Cox Media Group