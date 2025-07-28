Coke Zero 400

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns as the NASCAR Cup Series regular finale in 2025, setting the stage for a showdown on the high banks! With the last playoff spots up for grabs, the unpredictability of DAYTONA and drivers’ desperation for a “win and you’re in” moment–anything can happen.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend Races

Friday, August 22–Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series) Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA



Adult tickets start at $39



Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission

Saturday, August 23–Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series)

at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series) Adult tickets as low as $53



Kids 12 and under start at $15



With everything on the line, expect plenty of drama, chaos, and everything in between.



This fan-favorite event includes some of the most exciting racing of the season as drivers go all out to keep their Championship hopes alive at The World Center of Racing.



Pack up your cooler, swimming pool and RV, and be sure to bring the whole crew as thefamily-friendly prices truly make this an experience everyone will enjoy.

Playoff Implications

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO DAYTONA-The Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns as the Cup Series’ regular season finale in 2025.

Last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 saw Harrison Burton secure a playoff spot with his first career Cup Series victory by a margin of .047 seconds.

Reigning back-to-back DAYTONA 500 Champion William Byron will be looking to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson (2013) to win both Daytona Cup Races in a single season.

