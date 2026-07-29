Christmas In July 2026

Christmas in July is a month-long community-wide fundraiser to help raise funds for activities, experiences, and toys for

St. Joseph’s Kids.

A cancer diagnosis, catastrophic injury, or other illness can quickly turn a child’s world upside down, replacing their carefree days with chemotherapy treatments, needle pricks, surgeries, and far too much time spent away from home. It’s a lot to deal with. But thanks to people just like you, our Christmas in July donation event helps bring a little Christmas magic to these kids all year long. Through fun activities and festive celebrations your support helps us provide a much-needed boost to distract them from their pain, discomfort, and feelings of isolation – and gives them hope to help them cope.

Help us fill Santa’s sleigh with your toy and monetary donations at either of our Grand Finale locations on July 31, 2026.

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, 3109 W. Dr. MLK Jr. BLVD • Tampa, FL 33607

©2025 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!