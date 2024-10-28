Celebrations of Life Set for South Florida Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Amir Abdur-Rahim

TAMPA, Fla. (October 26, 2024) – Two celebrations of life will take place to honor South Florida men’s basketball head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

The first service will be hosted by Kennesaw State University, where Abdur-Rahim coached prior to his time at USF, and near his hometown of Marietta, Ga. It will be held inside Kennesaw State’s Convocation Center on October 27, 2024, at 5 p.m. and will be open to the public. Doors will open at 4 p.m. For those who cannot attend in person, it will also be streamed on KSUOwls.com.

Another celebration of life will be held in Tampa on November 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Yuengling Center on USF’s campus and open to the public. Once available, additional information related to that service will be shared.

In lieu of flowers, Abdur-Rahim’s family kindly requests that anyone wanting to honor his memory consider doing so by donating to the Future Foundation. It is a non-profit organization that held a special place in his heart. The family expresses its appreciation for helping to keep Abdur-Rahim’s legacy alive through memories and continued support of the causes he held dear.

