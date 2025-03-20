Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series is back! Fridays through Sundays from March 7 to May 18, featuring 11 weekends of live musical acts alongside diverse food and beverage options.

Guests can enjoy 85+ regional culinary offerings, wines, brews, and specialty cocktails while exploring flavors from around the world.

Included with park admission, the event offers a dynamic mix of pop, Latin, rock, and country concerts every weekend. More details at BuschGardensTampa.com.

Embark on a global culinary adventure, savoring flavors from Europe, Latin America, North America, South Africa, and Oceania, paired with wines, craft beers, and bourbon tastings.

New menu additions include Smoked Jerk Chicken with Caribbean Rice, Chickpea Masala, and Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice, plus sweet treats like warm bananas with rum and vanilla ice cream.

Enjoy expertly crafted beverages, from old and new world wines to international and domestic craft brews, alongside exciting new cocktail creations.

The event’s newest food cabins showcase bold flavors, offering fresh and unique culinary experiences curated by expert chefs and bartenders.

Food and beverage are not included with admission and are available for an additional fee. Guests can view the full menu here

Enter for your chance to win passes to Busch Gardens to experience Food & Wine and Concert Series!

©2025 Cox Media Group