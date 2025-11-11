Busch Gardens Christmas Town 2025!

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town Sponsored by GEICO runs daily from November 14, 2025, through January 5, 2026.

Returning Christmas Town Favorites:

Returning fan-favorites include Santa’s North Pole Experience, presented by Coca-Cola, a unique experience where jolly elves guide guests to interact with Santa in his workshop as he prepares for the holiday season. Parked outside, guests will see Santa’s sleigh for the merriest photo opportunity. Joyful songs fill the air and holiday tales come to life for Storytime with Mrs. Claus while Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is joined by Clarice and Bumble at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, where guests get to meet and greet to find the most famous reindeer of all. Additional entertainment includes:

• ALL-NEW - Holiday Skies Spectacular – Sponsored by GEICO, watch the night sky come alive with a breathtaking drone show, perfectly synchronized to a soundtrack of classic holiday tunes.

• ALL-NEW Serengeti Light Show – A synchronized light and music display that plays on the Serengeti Overlook Restaurant during the park’s annual Christmas Town event. The show features tens of thousands of Christmas lights choreographed to the tune of our own exclusive iteration of “Carol of the Bells”.

• Christmas on Ice – Sponsored by GEICO, Returning by popular demand, this exhilarating seasonal spectacle at the Moroccan Palace features breathtaking ice-skating performances. Experience the joy of the holiday season as talented skaters dazzle with routines set to beloved Christmas classics and contemporary favorites

• Elmo’s Christmas Wish – Join Elmo and his friends for a heartwarming and interactive festive experience! Families will delight in this joyous sing-along show, featuring beloved characters like Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover and Zoe as they help Elmo fulfill his Christmas wish.

• Three Kings Journey – Be immersed in the inspiring musical tale of the Three Wise Men as they embark on their journey to Bethlehem.

• Holly Jolly Express – All aboard the jolliest train in town! Guests will be whisked away on a festive journey around the park, where they can sing along to their favorite holiday tunes. Join the celebration and spread Christmas cheer while riding the Holly Jolly Express!

• Christmas Town Character Appearances – Don’t miss your chance to capture unforgettable moments with special seasonal characters scattered throughout the park! Pose for photos with enchanting princesses and many more festive friends who are eager to celebrate the season.

• Busch Gardens Holiday Magic - This captivating performance features amazing illusions, impressive choreography and festive music for a memorable holiday experience in the Stanleyville Theater.

• Mrs. Claus’ Storytime - Perfect for little ones and families alike, this enchanting story time will delight audiences with Mrs. Claus’ warm presence and charming storytelling style. Children will be captivated as she weaves magical tales that inspire wonder and celebrate the true spirit of the holidays.

All-New Seasonal Menu Delicious eats and specialty cocktails await all guests at this year’s Christmas Town. Some of the heartwarming entrees and dessert cabins featured in this year’s all-new menu are:

• New! Pot Roast Bites

• New! Toasted Pumpkin Ravioli

• New! Herb Crusted Christmas Lamb Rack

• New! Apple Spice Cheesecake

• New! Assorted Christmas Town Craft Cocktails

For more information and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes guests can visit ChristmasTown.com.

Enter for your chance to win passes to experience Busch Gardens Christmas Town!