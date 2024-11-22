Busch Gardens Christmas Town!

Returning fan-favorites include Santa’s North Pole Experience, presented by Coca-Cola, a unique experience where jolly elves guide guests to interact with Santa in his workshop as he prepares for the holiday season. Parked outside, guests will see Santa’s sleigh for the merriest photo opportunity. Joyful songs fill the air and holiday tales come to life for Storytime with Mrs. Claus while Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is joined by Clarice and Bumble at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, where guests get to meet and greet to find the most famous reindeer of all.

Enter for your chance to win passes to experience Busch Gardens Christmas Town!

