Bud Light Football 2025

Bud Light, the official beer of the NFL is sending you to Buffalo to see the Bucs take on the Bills! You’ll win hotel and airfare for two along with tickets to the game to watch the Bills and Bucs clash in Buffalo!

Just register by scanning the QR code anywhere you enjoy a Bud Light including the locations listed below! Hurry, registration ends on November 3rd!

Plus, join 97X and Bud Light all season long at locations all over Tampa Bay to win big screen TVs and other prizes! Check out the complete list below.

LOCATIONADDRESSDATETIMESPECIALS
5 BUCKS7402 49TH ST28-Sep2:00-4:00P5 FOR $15 B/BL/UL
MY BAR400 49TH ST S2-Nov2:00-4:00PBUY 4 GET ONE FREE B/BL/UL
WHISKEY WINGS26210 US 19N11-Dec7:00-9:00P$15.99 BUCKETS B/BL/UL
HOGANS499 MANDALAY AVE27-Dec6:00 - 8:00P5 FOR $17 B/BL/UL

