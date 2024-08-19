Bud Light Football 2024

Bud Light, the official beer of the NFL is sending you to Kansas City to see the Bucs on Monday Night Football! It’s Baker, Mahomes, and You! Beginning on September 1st, Just scan the QR code anywhere you enjoy Bud Light including the locations shown below on the map to register!
Plus, join 97X and Bud Light all season long at locations all over the Bay to win big screen TVs, enjoy Bud Light drink specials and more! Check out the complete list of events below.
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|SPECIALS
|MONDAY 9/2
|7-9PM
|Rick’ Reef
|6712 gulf Blvd st Pete beach
|buy 4/#5 free b/bl
|SATURDAY 9/21
|TBD
|Who’s On First
|119 1st ave n st pete
|b/bl buckets $18
|SATURDAY 9/21
|8-10PM
|Macdinton’s
|405 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
|SATURDAY 9/28
|7-9PM
|Answer Man Pub
|3973 Van Dyke Rd
|SATURDAY 10/5
|TBD
|Bamboo Beach Bar
|13025 Village BLVD, Mad Beach 33708
|$17 Bud, Bl, Ultra buckets
|SATURDAY 10/5
|TBD
|Walk Ons Midtown
|1140 Gramercy Ln, Tampa, FL 33607
|SATURDAY 11/2
|3-5PM
|The Galley
|27 4th st. n st pete
|$20 BUCKETS B/BL/UL
|SATURDAY 11/9
|11:30AM-1:30PM
|Gooses
|11988 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD LARGO
|13.25 BD/BL BCKT 14.25 ULT
|SATURDAY 11/23
|11:30AM-1:30PM
|Twisted Tiki
|340 Corey ave st beach
|buy 4 get #5 free b/bl/ult
©2024 Cox Media Group