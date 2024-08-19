Bud Light Football 2024

Bud Light, the official beer of the NFL is sending you to Kansas City to see the Bucs on Monday Night Football! It’s Baker, Mahomes, and You! Beginning on September 1st, Just scan the QR code anywhere you enjoy Bud Light including the locations shown below on the map to register!

Plus, join 97X and Bud Light all season long at locations all over the Bay to win big screen TVs, enjoy Bud Light drink specials and more! Check out the complete list of events below.

DATETIMELOCATIONADDRESSSPECIALS
MONDAY 9/27-9PMRick’ Reef6712 gulf Blvd st Pete beachbuy 4/#5 free b/bl
SATURDAY 9/21TBDWho’s On First119 1st ave n st peteb/bl buckets $18
SATURDAY 9/218-10PMMacdinton’s405 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
SATURDAY 9/287-9PMAnswer Man Pub3973 Van Dyke Rd
SATURDAY 10/5TBDBamboo Beach Bar13025 Village BLVD, Mad Beach 33708$17 Bud, Bl, Ultra buckets
SATURDAY 10/5TBDWalk Ons Midtown1140 Gramercy Ln, Tampa, FL 33607
SATURDAY 11/23-5PMThe Galley27 4th st. n st pete$20 BUCKETS B/BL/UL
SATURDAY 11/911:30AM-1:30PMGooses11988 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD LARGO13.25 BD/BL BCKT 14.25 ULT
SATURDAY 11/2311:30AM-1:30PMTwisted Tiki340 Corey ave st beachbuy 4 get #5 free b/bl/ult

