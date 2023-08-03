The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today that they will be hosting the sixth-annual Bolts Brew Fest at AMALIE Arena on Friday, August 11, beginning at 8 p.m. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more.

General Admission tickets include entry at 8 p.m. for beer sampling and other fun perks including games, photo opportunities, music and more.

General Admission Plus tickets include early entry starting at 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling.

Craft beer enthusiasts can purchase a VIP Admission ticket which will allow them access into the event two hours prior to General Admission. VIP includes, beer sampling, early entry from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds, Tampa Bay Lightning locker room tour, access to AMALIE Arena’s Ashley VIP Lounge featuring exclusive VIP-only beer and food, and an offer code for a BOGO ticket for one Lightning pre-season game* (*limited quantities are available and only while supplies last).

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets as early as possible. The following ticket structure will be in effect:

General Admission

Doors at 8 p.m.

$50.00 Advanced purchase

$60.00 Day of event

General Admission Plus

Doors at 7 p.m.

$75.00 Advanced purchase

$90.00 Day of event

VIP Admission

Doors at 6 p.m.

$120.00 Advanced purchase

$150.00 Day of event

A Designated Driver ticket will also be available for $35.00 for General Admission only.

Rapidly becoming one of Tampa Bay’s biggest beer events, with a wide array of craft beer variety from local and national breweries available for individuals to choose from. The full lineup of participating breweries will be announced prior to the event.

