Blue October will be performing in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Thursday, October 5, at 8 p.m.

Fans can access venue presale tickets on Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook pages.

Tickets, starting at $40, will be available Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. via seminolehardrocktampa.com and Ticketmaster.

The platinum-certified alternative quartet from Houston, Texas includes Justin Furstenfeld (vocals, guitar, songwriter), Jeremy Furstenfeld (drums), Ryan Delahoussaye (violin, mandolin, piano), and Matt Noveskey (bass).

The band consistently evolves with an outlier perspective. For their eleventh studio album, Spinning The Truth Around (Part I) unlocks another creative renaissance.

Since 1998′s The Answers, Blue October has been touring the world with a boundless approach, generating north of 1 billion total streams and charting 18 hits. In 2006, Foiled earned a platinum certification and yielded signature anthems “Hate Me” and “Into The Ocean,” kicking off a prolific streak. In addition to six consecutive Top 30 album debuts on the Billboard Top 200, they scored three straight #1 entries on the Top Alternative Albums Chart with Any Man in America (2011), Sway (2013), and Home (2016).

Blue October will release their 12th studio album, Spinning The Truth Around (Part II), this fall 2023 just in time for their debut show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa.

Speaking to their sustained influence, 2018′s I Hope You’re Happy has become one of Blue October’s seminal albums. The title song “I Hope You’re Happy” vaulted all the way to #14 on the Alternative Chart and is still one of their most popular streaming songs. 2020′s This Is What I Live For bowed in the Top 20 of the Top Rock Albums Chart and spawned a radio hit with “Oh My My,” garnering a Top 10 single at Alternative Rock Radio their first Top 10 since 2009 with over 10 million-plus streams.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2023 Cox Media Group