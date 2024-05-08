Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft listening event

Apple Music Presents:

Billie Eilish

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

A Listening Event in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos

About: Billie Eilish has partnered with Apple Music to give more fans early access to hear the album before it releases. On Thursday, 5/16 at 3pm local time, at select AMC’s around the country will be a listening event bringing fans into theaters for a high-quality audio experience. Tickets will be sold through the AMC Stubbs app online as movie tickets normally are sold.

Apple Music: The event will start with an intro video message from Billie, then roll into the album playback, and end with an excerpt from Billie and Zane Lowe’s long form interview.

AMC: Over 120 AMC locations with Dolby Cinema auditoriums nationwide. Proceeds to fund AMC Cares support of local U.S. charities benefiting children.

Run Of Show:

Welcome video from Billie, with album introduction

Apple Music lead-in to album

Album audio with complementary visuals

After-album conversation with Zane Lowe

Apple Music closing message

