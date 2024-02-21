Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ

The 10th annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will feature a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon.

Each Guest Receives a Souvenir Glass to enjoy All You Care To Taste Beer and Bourbon Tastings as you stroll from table to table.

The SHRINE OF SWINE is back! Enjoy whole hogs during each session. Pork worship at its finest!

BBQ Galore! Enjoy the great barbeque selection from our vendors onsite – pulled pork from whole hogs, ribs, brisket, chickens, sausages and all the fixins’ you can imagine. We’ll keep the portions heavy and the prices low.

Enjoy seminars in the Tasting Theater with Master Distillers, Brewmasters, and Pit Masters from the deep South.

GAME IT: The Cochon Carnival is loaded with fun activities and games to keep everyone challenged. Connect four, giant jenga, cornhole, and so much more…

DANCE: Listen To Live Rock & Blues Music on The Main Stage.

SHOP: Browse Cool Exhibits of Brewerania, Hot sauces, BBQ accessories, cigars, and more!

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!