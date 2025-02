The Bay Area Renaissance Festival is back with new adventures. Now through March 30th

Cast your magic at the wicked wand workshop, plunder with pirates at Buccaneers Bay, race for glory at the Knights training course. Plus, enjoy classic favorites like the live armored combat jousting and slay your hunger with tasty turkey legs.

Get your discounted tickets now at select Circle K locations or BayAreaRenFest.com

©2025 Cox Media Group