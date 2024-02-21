Bay Area Renaissance Festival

Join the Villagers of Folkstone as they invite one and all to the magical 16th Century European village featuring 15 stages of exciting entertainment including: musicians, magicians, jugglers and jousting. Over 100 artisans will fill the Festival marketplace to display and sell their handcrafted goods for a truly fabulous and endless shopping experience. Patrons will interact with memorable characters and enjoy full-contact live armored jousting, 7 theme weekends, and fabulous food fit for royalty!

FEBRUARY 17-18: HIGHLAND FLING

The Highland Games will have you cheering for your favorite athlete in this competitive event. Want to join in the games try your skill at the Keg Toss or if that is a little to daring for you enter the Kilt Competition!­

FEBRUARY 24-25: PIRATES AND PRINCESSES

Celebrate the high seas with princesses, pirates, and a swashbuckling good time! Get ready to walk the plank, show off your tattoos, and enjoy exciting contests with ye mateys.

MARCH 2-3: BARKBARIAN BREW FEST

Join us for a furry adventure with your pouch pal and barbarian friends! Bring your furry friend to BARKbarian Brew Fest weekend and receive FREE admission for your dog. And get ready for tail-waggin’ contests for your canine companion. Not only are there activities for your dog, but also for you! Have a pawfect day!

MARCH 9-10: ONCE UPON A TIME

Step into a fairy tale at our Once Upon a Time weekend. The lanes of Folkstone are magical because of the fairies, princesses, wizards and other fantastical creatures that roam there. Experience the magic of the realm by exploring the shoppes, becoming a knight, meeting mermaids, and fighting with Vikings! Participate in the costume contest and flaunt your royal & magical finery, or just enjoy the beauty of the village.

MARCH 16-17: SHAMROCKS AND SHENANIGANS

Celebrate all things Irish with jigs, Irish Dance Competitions, Irish fare, Tug-of-War, and more. Wear green, grab a pint, and compete in the Beard Competition. Enjoy the festive atmosphere of our Folkstone village at our Shamrocks and Shenanigans weekend. Don’t miss the Kilt and Leprechaun Costume Contests. Join us for a weekend of Celtic magic and merriment!

MARCH 23-24: VIKING INVASION

Experience the true north during our Vikings Invasion weekend. All barbarians are welcome to join in on the exhilarating adventures. This expedition into the north will be chock full of new experiences, competitive energy and stories of Legends & Lore. If you have a fantastic beard or mustache to show off, enter our contest for a chance to win some fantastic gifts!

MARCH 30-31: EASTER ENCHANTMENT

Join us for a spring weekend filled with delights. Egg hunts, bonnet parades, and more. Our Easter Enchantment event has fun for the family. Stroll through our village with vibrant blooms and cheerful decorations, while enjoying Renaissance music. Competitions and sweets available. Easter magic awaits.

