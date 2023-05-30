Anthony Muhlstadt Defender Ruck

June 24th is the Inaugural Anthony Muhlstadt Defender Ruck.

Bringing suicide prevention and awareness to the community. All proceeds benefiting Stop Soldier Suicide, which offers free mental health counseling to active duty military and veterans.

There will be t-shirts and finisher medals for registered participants along with food, raffle, gift baskets, music and veteran village vendors.

The 4th Assault Amphibian Marines will be leading the ruck along with Senator Jay Collins. Come show your support by honoring and remembering those lost to suicide.

Check out DefenderRuck.com for more information.

