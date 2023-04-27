Seeing your favorite bands at festival is always a great time, but getting the chance to see an established band in a small, intimate setting is one of the best music experiences for true fans. That’s what the 97X Under Play with Grouplove is all about! Grouplove has played and headlined some of the biggest festivals in Tampa Bay including 97X Next Big Thing, Gasparilla Music Festival and The Innings Festival. The 97X Under Play will be at the smallest venue in Tampa they’ve played in over a decade! You want to be up close? You want an intimate setting? This is the show for you!

Join 97X and Grouplove, Saturday night May 6th at the Floridian Social Club in downtown St. Pete!

GA TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT! The only way into this show will be ticket drops!

TICKET DROPS!

Wednesday 4/26 from 5-6p - Grassroots Kava House 1925 East 6th Ave. Tampa, FL 33605

Thursday 4/27 5-6p - National Aviation Academy 6225 Ulmerton Rd. Clearwater, FL 33760

Friday 4/28 5-6p - Hungry Howies Pizza 6989 Seminole Blvd. Seminole, FL 33772

Saturday 4/29 12-1p - Hungry Howies Pizza 6570 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Wednesday 5/3 from 5-6p - Grassroots Kava House 5248 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33603

You’re not going to want to miss this show!

Grouplove - Tongue Tied/I Wanna Dance...(97X Next Big Thing 12) Grouplove performs "Tongue Tied" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" at the 97X Next Big Thing, December 1, 2012 in St. Petersburg, FL.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 97X Next Big Thing: Grouplove (Rusch Young)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Grouplove: NBT 2012 (Rusch Young)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 178 GroupLove 97X BBQ Performance

©2023 Cox Media Group