97X Pays Your Bills!

97X Pays Your Bills starting Monday, August 12th! Download the FREE 97X App and listen for the keyword at 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p & 5p for a chance to win $1000 in FREE CASH!

Sponsored by The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, Accident Attorneys. 1 (800) 747-FREE, 1 (800) 747–3733

Here’s how you could win from 97X:

  • Listen to 97X starting Monday, August 12th weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm!
  • We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours!
  • You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below!
  • One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000!

*Excluding September 2, 2024 (Labor Day)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/12/24–9/27/24 (excl. 9/2/24). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 30 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

©2024 Cox Media Group

